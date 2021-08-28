River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 10,000 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

