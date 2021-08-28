River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 13,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,980,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,139. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.