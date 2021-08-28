River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 20,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 147.6% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 244,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 338,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

