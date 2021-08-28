River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 26,560 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

IQ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 11,622,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,247,718. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

