River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Cars.com worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 521,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

