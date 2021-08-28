River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,962 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 509,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.