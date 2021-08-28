River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $23.83 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

