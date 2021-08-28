River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

