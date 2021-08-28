River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.10 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 1,228,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,726. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

