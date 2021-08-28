River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.54 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. 1,343,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,789. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

