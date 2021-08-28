River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,771,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

