River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of MoneyGram International worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 803,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,451. The firm has a market cap of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

