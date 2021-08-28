River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 207,873 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,873 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

AVT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 383,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,815. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

