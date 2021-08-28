River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,360 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

MHK traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 298,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,140. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

