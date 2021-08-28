River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 60,690 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 60,690 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

