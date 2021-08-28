River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $2.40 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 38,233.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $14,580,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.