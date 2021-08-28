RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

