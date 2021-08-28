ROAD (ROAD) Reaches Market Cap of $97,586.65

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $97,586.65 and approximately $69,905.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

