Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 76,000 Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,393.80.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$67.50.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 9,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,235.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 40,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

CVE:LMS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,355. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. Latin Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

