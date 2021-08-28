Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $700.56

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 700.56 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.96), with a volume of 1,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWA shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £523.82 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

