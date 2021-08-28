Robonomics.network 24-Hour Volume Tops $937,877.00 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $937,877.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.42 or 0.00039923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,269,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,261 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robonomics.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robonomics.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

