Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

