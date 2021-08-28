Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.66 ($0.11). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.12), with a volume of 610,688 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £40.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.54.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

