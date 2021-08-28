Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RMHB remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get Rocky Mountain High Brands alerts:

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness and skin care.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.