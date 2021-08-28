Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16,638.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.