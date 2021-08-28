Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 148.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $478.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

