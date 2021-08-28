Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,508,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 474,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,305,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

