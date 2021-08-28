Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.