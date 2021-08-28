Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,441.51

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.51 ($18.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,431 ($18.70). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,453.80 ($18.99), with a volume of 3,736,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.51. The firm has a market cap of £113.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

