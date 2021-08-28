Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

ROYMY stock remained flat at $$13.66 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 3.50%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

