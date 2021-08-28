Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in August

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.32. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

