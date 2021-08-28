RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $98.64 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,548.41 or 0.99520203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.64 million and approximately $157,149.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

