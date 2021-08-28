Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,140.03

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $76,140.03 and $25,568.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $20.36 or 0.00041818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.