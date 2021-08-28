RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 89.8% in August

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 29th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RumbleON by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

