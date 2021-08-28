Rune Price Up 98.9% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $341.03 or 0.00699319 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $519,316.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 98.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

