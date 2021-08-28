Rune (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $746,484.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Rune has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $746,484.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 95.7% higher against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for $337.98 or 0.00692825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

