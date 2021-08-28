Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.31 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $856,551.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

