Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $14.98 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,498.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

