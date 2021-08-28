Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,008 shares of company stock valued at $775,141.

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.69. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

