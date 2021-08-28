Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 288,130 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $54,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

