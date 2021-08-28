Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Ball worth $46,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

