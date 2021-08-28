Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 177,694 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $46,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 654,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 215,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.