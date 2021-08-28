Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 706,525 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.80% of SM Energy worth $53,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

