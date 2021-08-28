Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of 10x Genomics worth $55,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

