Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $47,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $446.96 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $450.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

