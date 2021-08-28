Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.53 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.