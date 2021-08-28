Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.30 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Brixmor Property Group worth $49,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

