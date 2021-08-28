Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.11 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vodafone Group worth $50,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

