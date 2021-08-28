Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $50,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

