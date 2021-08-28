Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.98 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of The Hershey worth $53,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hershey by 135.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in The Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.63 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

